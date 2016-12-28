PBC judge rejects 1-year sentence for pill mill doctor John Christensen
Calling a 12-month sentence for two counts of manslaughter unjust, a Palm Beach County judge on Wednesday threw out a plea agreement for former pill mill doctor John Christensen and ordered attorneys to go back to the drawing board. When Circuit Judge Dina Keever in September approved the complex plea deal to settle both state and federal charges Christensen faced, state prosecutors said they expected the 65-year-old former West Palm Beach doctor would receive a 5-year sentence.
