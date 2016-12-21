Palm Beach locals: More security, tra...

Palm Beach locals: More security, traffic when Trump visits

Local officials and residents in Palm Beach say they're seeing changes around town when President-elect Donald Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Palm Beach Town Manager Tom Bradford says he's been inundated since before the election with inquiries from residents and reporters about Trump, who is a part-time resident in the town of 8,612 people.

