No Trump Meeting With DRC President: Trump Spokeswoman
President-elect Donald Trump has no meeting planned with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou, a Trump spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Sassou's spokesman, Thierry Moungalla, earlier had said Sassou, a member of the African Union's High Level Committee on Libya, and Trump were scheduled for a U.S. meeting on Tuesday to discuss the political turmoil in Libya and other African issues.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|2 hr
|Deployed_To_Flori...
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|9 hr
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Mon
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Ashley Carder
|Sun
|Tam-tam
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Dec 23
|Bubblez451
|2
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|JULIO
|5
