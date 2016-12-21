No Trump Meeting With DRC President: Trump Spokeswoman

President-elect Donald Trump has no meeting planned with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou, a Trump spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Sassou's spokesman, Thierry Moungalla, earlier had said Sassou, a member of the African Union's High Level Committee on Libya, and Trump were scheduled for a U.S. meeting on Tuesday to discuss the political turmoil in Libya and other African issues.

