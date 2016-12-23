Legal group compares Boca - satanic display' to KKK acts in letter to school district

Liberty Counsel, a group that advocates for Christian views, compared the satanic display controversially placed at a Boca Raton park by a local teacher to past Ku Klux Klan behavior in a letter sent to the Palm Beach County School District on Thursday. The Virginia-based group included in the letter a public record request to search teacher Preston Smith's school district email for references to "satan," "Christian" and "atheism," among other terms.

