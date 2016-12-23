Legal group compares Boca - satanic d...

Legal group compares Boca - satanic display' to KKK acts in letter to school district

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

Liberty Counsel, a group that advocates for Christian views, compared the satanic display controversially placed at a Boca Raton park by a local teacher to past Ku Klux Klan behavior in a letter sent to the Palm Beach County School District on Thursday. The Virginia-based group included in the letter a public record request to search teacher Preston Smith's school district email for references to "satan," "Christian" and "atheism," among other terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Fri OMG 25
News Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca... Fri Bubblez451 2
Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11) Dec 21 JULIO 5
Almost Done Dec 21 Hunter 1
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Dec 19 Asap 30
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Dec 15 LezBeAlone 3
Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks Dec 12 Archangel 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at December 25 at 2:57AM EST

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC