Legal group compares Boca - satanic display' to KKK acts in letter to school district
Liberty Counsel, a group that advocates for Christian views, compared the satanic display controversially placed at a Boca Raton park by a local teacher to past Ku Klux Klan behavior in a letter sent to the Palm Beach County School District on Thursday. The Virginia-based group included in the letter a public record request to search teacher Preston Smith's school district email for references to "satan," "Christian" and "atheism," among other terms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Fri
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Fri
|Bubblez451
|2
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|JULIO
|5
|Almost Done
|Dec 21
|Hunter
|1
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Asap
|30
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Dec 15
|LezBeAlone
|3
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks
|Dec 12
|Archangel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC