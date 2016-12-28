Husband sues WPB botanica over wife's fiery death

The husband of a 31-year-old West Palm Beach woman who died in fiery explosion while shopping at a botanica store on Belvedere Road in October is suing the shop owner, who also lost his wife in the blaze. Police outside St. Anne & Vierge Miracle Botanica at 932 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 22, 2016.

