Grand Theft Charge For West Palm's Bruna Galvao In Boca
Bruna Galvano, a 23 year old West Palm Beach woman will face trial on a grand theft charge following her arrest by Boca Raton Police at Town Center Mall. Galvano was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail where she remains incarcerated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Fri
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Fri
|Bubblez451
|2
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|JULIO
|5
|Almost Done
|Dec 21
|Hunter
|1
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Asap
|30
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Dec 15
|LezBeAlone
|3
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks
|Dec 12
|Archangel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC