Gasoline prices up slightly in Palm Beach Co. as market reacts to OPEC...
Palm Beach County's average for a gallon of regular gasoline is up 2 cents in the last week to $2.42 per gallon, but prices are among the lowest in December in the last five years. The lowest price reported locally on GasBuddy.com today is $2.15 a gallon at Mobil at Forest Hill Boulevard and Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Wed
|JULIO
|5
|Almost Done
|Wed
|Hunter
|1
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Asap
|30
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 18
|Habitual Horrors
|24
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Dec 15
|LezBeAlone
|3
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks
|Dec 12
|Archangel
|1
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|Dec 11
|Never Forgets
|16
