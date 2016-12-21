Gasoline prices up slightly in Palm Beach Co. as market reacts to OPEC...

Palm Beach County's average for a gallon of regular gasoline is up 2 cents in the last week to $2.42 per gallon, but prices are among the lowest in December in the last five years. The lowest price reported locally on GasBuddy.com today is $2.15 a gallon at Mobil at Forest Hill Boulevard and Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

