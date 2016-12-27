Gasoline prices stable despite increased demand from holiday travelers
Palm Beach County's average for a gallon of regular stood at $2.43 Tuesday, up from $2.42 a week ago. The Florida average remains unchanged at $2.31 a gallon, according to AAA's Fuel Gauge Report .
