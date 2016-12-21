Fight over Christmas music sends Florida man to jail
A fight over Christmas music turned violent on Dec. 23 in a South Florida home, West Palm Beach police said. The music was playing while a 4-year-old boy slept that afternoon, a woman told police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|5 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|8
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Wed
|CastAway7
|2
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Floridistan Sucks
|123
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC