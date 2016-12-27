Even when he's got a point on the eco...

Even when he's got a point on the economy, Donald Trump can't help but overplay his hand

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Dec. 21. Donald Trump's depiction of the state of the American economy has consistently been as bleak as it is subjective. The unemployment numbers are fictional, he's claimed, with the real number perhaps as high as 42 percent! President Obama's never achieved 3 percent growth in a year, a first for a modern president! But Americans don't often take the big picture view on the economy either.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? 16 hr Deployed_To_Flori... 1
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Tue TerriB1 144
News Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit... Mon Le Jimbo 2
Ashley Carder Sun Tam-tam 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
News Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca... Dec 23 Bubblez451 2
Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11) Dec 21 JULIO 5
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC