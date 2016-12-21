Donald Trump on alleged election inte...

Donald Trump on alleged election interference by Russia: 'Get on with our lives'

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla. President-elect Donald Trump distanced himself Wednesday night from President Barack Obama 's administration's plans to punish Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, telling reporters "I think we ought to get on with our lives."

