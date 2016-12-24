Donald Trump attends Christmas Eve se...

Donald Trump attends Christmas Eve service at historic Palm Beach church

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Trump and his wife Melania and an entourage of Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies made the trip from Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club to attend the 10:30 p.m. service at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea , which sits about 400 yards from the Atlantic Ocean. They received a standing ovation from the congregation when they arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 3 hr Denny CranesPlace 137
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Fri OMG 25
News Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca... Dec 23 Bubblez451 2
Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11) Dec 21 JULIO 5
Almost Done Dec 21 Hunter 1
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Dec 19 Asap 30
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Dec 15 LezBeAlone 3
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at December 25 at 7:06PM EST

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,503

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC