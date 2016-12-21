BRIEF-Beigene says announced dosing of first patient in a phase I clinical trial of BGB-290

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec 21 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump met on Wednesday with the chief executives of two major defense companies to pressure them to reduce project costs, part of his push to save taxpayer money on high-profile contracts. By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 21 Rates paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Wednesday as further signs of easing inflation stoked bets on a sharper rate cut next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.