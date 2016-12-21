Armed man confronts employees at Rivi...

Armed man confronts employees at Riviera Beach 7-Eleven

13 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

A Royal Palm Beach man remains in the Palm Beach County Jail after he returned while armed to a 7-Eleven in Riviera Beach to confront employees who had barred him from the business, according to an arrest report. Lamarr Lee Waiters, 36, was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and armed trespassing.

