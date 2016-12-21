Armed man confronts employees at Riviera Beach 7-Eleven
A Royal Palm Beach man remains in the Palm Beach County Jail after he returned while armed to a 7-Eleven in Riviera Beach to confront employees who had barred him from the business, according to an arrest report. Lamarr Lee Waiters, 36, was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and armed trespassing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|10 hr
|Deployed_To_Flori...
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|17 hr
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Mon
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Ashley Carder
|Sun
|Tam-tam
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Dec 23
|Bubblez451
|2
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|JULIO
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC