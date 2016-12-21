An identity thief needed info. He says he turned to a deputy
A Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of supplying identity information to an identity thief for $10,000 a month over 21 months. Palm Beach County Deputy Frantz Felisma was arrested last Wednesday on charges of aggravated identity theft, access device fraud; conspiracy to commit identity theft; and access of a computer in furtherance of a fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
