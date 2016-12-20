2016 was 5th warmest on record for We...

2016 was 5th warmest on record for West Palm Beach

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

The National Weather Service in Miami released its preliminary year-end report this morning, noting significant weather events in South Florida in 2016 and temperature anomalies. West Palm Beach will see 2016 end as the 5th warmest on record with an average temperature of 77.3 degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 4 hr 16 teen shots 19
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Dec 28 Floridistan Sucks 123
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Dec 27 TerriB1 144
News Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit... Dec 26 Le Jimbo 2
Ashley Carder Dec 25 Tam-tam 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at December 31 at 2:23AM EST

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,210 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,239

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC