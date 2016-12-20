2016 was 5th warmest on record for West Palm Beach
The National Weather Service in Miami released its preliminary year-end report this morning, noting significant weather events in South Florida in 2016 and temperature anomalies. West Palm Beach will see 2016 end as the 5th warmest on record with an average temperature of 77.3 degrees.
