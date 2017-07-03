Palm Bay Police: Use SnapChat, Instagram to spread peace
Minister Sammy L. Jackson of California hosted the "Lay Down Your Gun and Love Your Enemies" anti-violence rally July 1, 2017, in Melbourne. Palm Bay Police Chief James Rogers' message? "We're here for you."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iheart Bankrupt May Not Make Another Year
|Jun 30
|Madoff Mick
|5
|Million Dollar Welfare Fraud Guess Who Bill Mick?
|Jun 28
|Krauthammer Keith
|3
|Holohoax Reeducation Camps Underway
|Jun 28
|Anne Frankenstein
|2
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Jun 27
|Nicky Coppalastein
|96
|Jews Trying Hard To End Free Speech
|Jun 27
|Kaganovich
|1
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|Jun 27
|Sassoon Family
|20
|Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video
|Jun 27
|Rabbi Kolko
|4
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC