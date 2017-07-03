Palm Bay Police: Use SnapChat, Instag...

Palm Bay Police: Use SnapChat, Instagram to spread peace

Minister Sammy L. Jackson of California hosted the "Lay Down Your Gun and Love Your Enemies" anti-violence rally July 1, 2017, in Melbourne. Palm Bay Police Chief James Rogers' message? "We're here for you."

