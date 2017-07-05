A tegu has been spotted sunbathing on the asphalt of Topeka Road, a short street near Jupiter Elementary in southwest Palm Bay, wildlife trapper James Dean said. Large invasive lizard spotted near Palm Bay elementary A tegu has been spotted sunbathing on the asphalt of Topeka Road, a short street near Jupiter Elementary in southwest Palm Bay, wildlife trapper James Dean said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.