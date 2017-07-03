Business burned, pickup stolen in Pal...

Business burned, pickup stolen in Palm Bay

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: Florida Today

The fast-moving fire initially was reported about 5:40 a.m. in the business offices of Magical Hands Auto Inc. Business burned, pickup stolen in Palm Bay The fast-moving fire initially was reported about 5:40 a.m. in the business offices of Magical Hands Auto Inc. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2uiy3Yw The fast-moving fire initially was reported about 5:40 a.m. in the business offices of Magical Hands Auto Inc., 1789 Canova St. Palm Bay Fire-Rescue crews arrived within minutes and found the dealership engulfed in flames and smoke. No injuries were reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Micks Vaping Advice 6 hr Vaperman 5
Worcester Massachusetts Tue Gravy Train 1
iheart Bankrupt May Not Make Another Year Jun 30 Madoff Mick 5
Million Dollar Welfare Fraud Guess Who Bill Mick? Jun 28 Krauthammer Keith 3
Holohoax Reeducation Camps Underway Jun 28 Anne Frankenstein 2
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Jun 27 Nicky Coppalastein 96
Jews Trying Hard To End Free Speech Jun 27 Kaganovich 1
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC