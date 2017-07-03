The fast-moving fire initially was reported about 5:40 a.m. in the business offices of Magical Hands Auto Inc. Business burned, pickup stolen in Palm Bay The fast-moving fire initially was reported about 5:40 a.m. in the business offices of Magical Hands Auto Inc. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2uiy3Yw The fast-moving fire initially was reported about 5:40 a.m. in the business offices of Magical Hands Auto Inc., 1789 Canova St. Palm Bay Fire-Rescue crews arrived within minutes and found the dealership engulfed in flames and smoke. No injuries were reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.