Vets, shelters in Brevard take precau...

Vets, shelters in Brevard take precaution for dog flu

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Florida Today

Vets, shelters in Brevard take precaution for dog flu A pair of cases have been reported in the county Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tDrAqS The owner of Paradise Luxury Dog Resort wants her canine clients to be on the safe side by having dog flu vaccines. Video by Tim Shortt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Million Dollar Welfare Fraud Guess Who Bill Mick? 12 hr Krauthammer Keith 3
Holohoax Reeducation Camps Underway 12 hr Anne Frankenstein 2
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Tue Nicky Coppalastein 96
Jews Trying Hard To End Free Speech Tue Kaganovich 1
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... Tue Sassoon Family 20
Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video Tue Rabbi Kolko 4
News Mayfield to push audit of Palm Bay finances Tue Sandra Karwel 1
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC