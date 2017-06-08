Thunderstorm targets south Brevard Palm Bay, Melbourne are in the path of the storm Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sHyhYp Severe Thunderstorm warnings were issued for Brevard late Wednesday afternoon as strong winds and rain hit Brevard around 5 p.m. This family from India try to make it back to the car after getting caught on the beach in a downpour at 1st St. North in Cocoa Beach. The storm was moving northeast through Palm Bay at 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

