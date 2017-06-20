State lawmaker calls for audit of Palm Bay State Rep. Randy Fine, whose district includes Palm Bay, is calling for an in-depth audit of City Hall. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sQwXG7 In a letter to Sen. Debbie Mayfield, State Rep. Randy Fine called for an in-depth audit of the Palm Bay city government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.