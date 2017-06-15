Police: Teen handling gun at Palm Bay party fatally wounded Police: Teen handling gun at Palm Bay party fatally wounded Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sx4F3g A 19-year-old Palm Bay man was killed when the handgun he was holding at an overnight party fired off a round and wounded him, police report. The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, prompting nearly a dozen police cars to converge on a home on Willard Road off of Heild Road in Palm Bay.

