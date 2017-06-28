Police: Men sought sex at Palm Bay park Police: Men sought sex at Palm Bay park Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tXxBPl Palm Bay police say they plan to head back out to the city's parks and trails to again target suspected sites favored by people seeking sexual contacts. Last week, undercover Palm Bay police officers netted three arrests involving three men - a carpenter, bus driver and a registered nurse, all off-duty - who are suspected of exposing themselves in a public park.

