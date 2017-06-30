Photos: Arrest mugshots 6-29-17 Michelle Tillard-amy, 24, of Cocoa, charges: Possession of controlled substance without prescription; poss drug paraphernalia/equipment w residue. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ut3squ Asfa Allick, 27, of Palm Bay, charges: False id given to leo; driving while license suspended with knowledge ; failure to appear misdemeanor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.