Palm Bay police ID decomposing body found at WalMart

Friday Jun 2

Nicolis Giovani Mangano, 24, of Gaithersberg, Maryland, may have died in the car four days before he was discovered by an employee in the Malabar Road store's parking lot, officers said.

