Palm Bay police ID decomposing body found at WalMart There's still no cause for the man's death. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2smv00s Today on the News in :90, a body is discovered in a Palm Bay Walmart parking lot, a pedestrian is struck in Cocoa and do you have the winning Fantasy 5 ticket? Posted June 1, 2017 Nicolis Giovani Mangano, 24, of Gaithersberg, Maryland, may have died in the car four days before he was discovered by an employee in the Malabar Road store's parking lot, officers said.

