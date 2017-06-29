Palm Bay leaders may triple residential stormwater fees Over the years, Palm Bay has racked up an unfunded stormwater construction project backlog topping $40 million. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tuS014 Palm Bay Stormwater Utility Manager Greg Stone shows one of the many pipes in desperate need of replacement in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.