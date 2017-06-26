Mayfield to push audit of Palm Bay fi...

Mayfield to push audit of Palm Bay finances

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Florida Today

Mayfield to push audit of Palm Bay finances Rep. Randy Fine suggested the audit in response to issues raised in a series of FLORIDA TODAY stories. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tNUpAY In a letter to Sen. Debbie Mayfield, State Rep. Randy Fine called for an in-depth audit of the Palm Bay city government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jews Controlled Germanys Media 8 hr Weinstein Bros 2
6 Year Old Jewish Daughter Wanted It Says Dad 9 hr Polansky 2
Mentally Ill Jew Spraying Swastikas Ehhhh Again! Jun 22 Herman Rosenblat 2
Rabbi Calls for Poisoning of Palestinian Water ... Jun 21 Nokmim 2
Jews Desecrate Christian Cemetery No Media Jun 21 USS Liberty 1
Jew Tells the World About Jews Jun 20 Fagin666 2
Ten Million Dollars A Day To The Jew State Jun 20 Drumpfelstein 2
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC