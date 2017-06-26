Mayfield to push audit of Palm Bay finances
Mayfield to push audit of Palm Bay finances Rep. Randy Fine suggested the audit in response to issues raised in a series of FLORIDA TODAY stories. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tNUpAY In a letter to Sen. Debbie Mayfield, State Rep. Randy Fine called for an in-depth audit of the Palm Bay city government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jews Controlled Germanys Media
|8 hr
|Weinstein Bros
|2
|6 Year Old Jewish Daughter Wanted It Says Dad
|9 hr
|Polansky
|2
|Mentally Ill Jew Spraying Swastikas Ehhhh Again!
|Jun 22
|Herman Rosenblat
|2
|Rabbi Calls for Poisoning of Palestinian Water ...
|Jun 21
|Nokmim
|2
|Jews Desecrate Christian Cemetery No Media
|Jun 21
|USS Liberty
|1
|Jew Tells the World About Jews
|Jun 20
|Fagin666
|2
|Ten Million Dollars A Day To The Jew State
|Jun 20
|Drumpfelstein
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC