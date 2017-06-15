Health First closing Pro Health & Fit...

Health First closing Pro Health & Fitness Center in Palm Bay

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Florida Today

Health First closing Pro Health & Fitness Center in Palm Bay Health First closing its Pro Health & Fitness in Palm Bay Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2swTIig PALM BAY - Health First announced Thursday that its Health First Pro-Health & Fitness Center in Palm Bay will close at the end of the month. The closing is set for June 30. The center's staff will be provided positions at the other Pro-Health & Fitness Centers - in Melbourne, Merritt Island and Viera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... 1 hr McLove 19
Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video Jun 14 Dr Shipman 2
News Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products Jun 14 Rothchild 1
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Jun 13 Debbie Lipspat 94
Theres Art and then Jewish Perversion Jun 13 Satanangelo 4
Bill Mick Jews Push For Legal Marijuana Jun 13 Satanangelo 2
Jew Doctor issues Millions of Opiods Jun 12 Bill Mick Absent 5
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Brevard County was issued at June 19 at 4:34AM EDT

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC