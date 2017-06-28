Brevard schools improve with 'A' from the state It's an improvement from last year when the schools as a whole earned a B. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tpMQUn Brevard County is an A school district this year, according to grades released by the Florida Department of Education on Wednesday. Of the county's 93 schools - including traditional public schools and charter schools - 36 schools earned A's, 27 received B's, 22 got C's and six were given D's.

