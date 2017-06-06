Brevard County uses election software allegedly targeted by Russians
Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott said her office has "no indication or record of any attempt to illegally access Brevard County voter information." Brevard election equipment made by firm tied to Russian hacking case Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott said her office has "no indication or record of any attempt to illegally access Brevard County voter information."
