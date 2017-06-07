BDB: Thanks rain! No more burn ban. Also, 'avocado hand' is a thing and new iPhone features
The burn ban was lifted , people keep injuring themselves trying to cut avocados and sweet new iPhone features OTW. BDB: Thanks rain! No more burn ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Communism is Judaism
|44 min
|Rabbi Marx
|1
|Jews Did 9/11
|55 min
|Judge Hellerstein
|2
|Jew Doctor issues Millions of Opiods
|1 hr
|Bill Mick Absent
|3
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|1 hr
|Polansky
|5
|Neumann Goes on a Shooting Spree
|1 hr
|Seinfeld
|1
|What does Trump mean for America?
|18 hr
|campfire treats
|7
|Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period
|Tue
|Bill Mick Absent
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC