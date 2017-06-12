BCSO: Fire was set to cover up double...

BCSO: Fire was set to cover up double homicide

Monday Jun 12

BCSO: Fire was set to cover up double homicide 9 year-old boy could be part of suspected homicide Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sUCMip MALABAR - A house fire in South Brevard Sunday morning is now being linked to a double homicide - including, possibly, a 9-year-old boy, Brevard County Sheriff's deputies said Monday. Authorities said evidence uncovered so far from the fire at 855 Atz Rd., Malabar, is leading investigators to believe the blaze was set to cover up the intentional deaths of two people, one a woman and the other a child.

