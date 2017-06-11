Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products
There are 1 comment on the Florida Today story from Sunday Jun 11, titled Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products. In it, Florida Today reports that:
Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products Aldi stores are remodeling and expanding and will soon offer more products. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sRGQzQ Aldi is undergoing a $1.6 billion nationwide expansion, revamping stores, adding more space and, ultimately, offering more products.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Florida Today.
|
Southwest Brevard Cnty, FL
|
#1 13 hrs ago
The only non kosher store in town. Its nice to buy products that arent blackmailed by Jews. Although last year I saw a Jew there at Christmas time whistling Jewish Christmas songs. Yes folks Jews are even in the Christmas business.
White Christmas. Let It Snow. Santa Baby. I’ll Be Home for Christmas. Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire. Silver Bells. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
If there is a Christmas song with "gold" in it, it's probably Jewish.
He went from one Jew song to the next and soo happy it was Christmas time dropping cans and liquid products all over the floor. These are the same people who drive in the fast lane with Jesus saves bumper stickers and where crucifix's on their necks and hang out in the kids areas of the park.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video
|13 hr
|Dr Shipman
|2
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|13 hr
|Fran Dresser
|18
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Tue
|Debbie Lipspat
|94
|Theres Art and then Jewish Perversion
|Tue
|Satanangelo
|4
|Bill Mick Jews Push For Legal Marijuana
|Tue
|Satanangelo
|2
|Jew Doctor issues Millions of Opiods
|Jun 12
|Bill Mick Absent
|5
|More Jews Paint Swastikas on Synagogues
|Jun 12
|Bill Mick Absent
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC