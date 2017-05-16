Vehicle strikes bike, child jumps at last moment, Palm Bay police report The child was not injured as he jumped from bicycle, police report Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rlNRHF Palm Bay police says 8-year-old child avoided serious injury by jumping from bicycle as car rolled in his direction An 8-year-old riding to school managed to escape serious injury after dodging a car in an early Tuesday accident that left his bike lodged beneath the turning vehicle, Palm Bay police report. The incident happened about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Lamplighter Drive, a short distance from Discovery Elementary School in the northwest section of the city.

