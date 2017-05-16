Vehicle strikes bike, child jumps at ...

Vehicle strikes bike, child jumps at last moment, Palm Bay police report

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Florida Today

Vehicle strikes bike, child jumps at last moment, Palm Bay police report The child was not injured as he jumped from bicycle, police report Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rlNRHF Palm Bay police says 8-year-old child avoided serious injury by jumping from bicycle as car rolled in his direction An 8-year-old riding to school managed to escape serious injury after dodging a car in an early Tuesday accident that left his bike lodged beneath the turning vehicle, Palm Bay police report. The incident happened about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Lamplighter Drive, a short distance from Discovery Elementary School in the northwest section of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Mick is a Pervert May 10 Polansky 1
The Salon Professional Academy May 9 TSPA_wont_stop_me 2
Raymond Bobo (May '12) May 9 Harley Biker 5
Jewish Genocide of White Europeans May 9 Simeon Mogilevich 2
Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period May 9 Baruch Goldstein 4
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... May 9 Bill Mick Absent 13
NJ Rabbi Buggers 12 Year Old Boy May 3 Bill Mick Absent 1
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,840 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC