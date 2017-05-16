Vehicle strikes bike, child jumps at last moment, Palm Bay police report
Vehicle strikes bike, child jumps at last moment, Palm Bay police report The child was not injured as he jumped from bicycle, police report Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rlNRHF Palm Bay police says 8-year-old child avoided serious injury by jumping from bicycle as car rolled in his direction An 8-year-old riding to school managed to escape serious injury after dodging a car in an early Tuesday accident that left his bike lodged beneath the turning vehicle, Palm Bay police report. The incident happened about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Lamplighter Drive, a short distance from Discovery Elementary School in the northwest section of the city.
