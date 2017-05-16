Two Brevard men among those nabbed in Volusia sex sting
Two Brevard men among those nabbed in Volusia sex sting The Volusia County Sheriff's Office charged several men with attempting to meet children for sex Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qOdpRR Men from Palm Bay and Mims were among the 14 taken into custody during a sexual predator sting conducted last week by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the agency said. Ryan Joseph Rahme, 36, of Palm Bay and Kyle J. Galloway, 21, of Mims were each charged with use of a computer to seduce a child, travel to seduce a child and using a 2-way communication device to commit a felony.
