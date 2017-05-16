Two Brevard men among those nabbed in...

Two Brevard men among those nabbed in Volusia sex sting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Today

Two Brevard men among those nabbed in Volusia sex sting The Volusia County Sheriff's Office charged several men with attempting to meet children for sex Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qOdpRR Men from Palm Bay and Mims were among the 14 taken into custody during a sexual predator sting conducted last week by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the agency said. Ryan Joseph Rahme, 36, of Palm Bay and Kyle J. Galloway, 21, of Mims were each charged with use of a computer to seduce a child, travel to seduce a child and using a 2-way communication device to commit a felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Mick is a Pervert May 10 Polansky 1
The Salon Professional Academy May 9 TSPA_wont_stop_me 2
Raymond Bobo (May '12) May 9 Harley Biker 5
Jewish Genocide of White Europeans May 9 Simeon Mogilevich 2
Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period May 9 Baruch Goldstein 4
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... May 9 Bill Mick Absent 13
NJ Rabbi Buggers 12 Year Old Boy May 3 Bill Mick Absent 1
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC