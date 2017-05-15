SpaceX launches satellite atop Falcon 9 rocket The 230-foot rocket lifts a spacecraft larger than a double-decker bus on its way to orbit. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qK0Qqz There are plenty of public places in Brevard County where you can get an excellent view of a rocket launch from Canaveral Air Force Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.