Shored-up canal banks benefit Indian ...

Shored-up canal banks benefit Indian River Lagoon

Thursday May 11

Regional water managers celebrated completion of a project that firms up the banks of the C-1 canal. Dan Anderson, manager of the Melbourne-Tillman Canal District, gazes upon the recently completed project that shored up the banks of the Canal 1 in Palm Bay. The reinforced banks will prevent soil erosion into the canal, which flows to Turkey Creek and the Indian River Lagoon.

