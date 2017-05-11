Shored-up canal banks benefit Indian River Lagoon
Shored-up canal banks benefit Indian River Lagoon Regional water managers celebrated completion of a project that firms up the banks of the C-1 canal Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2q6rwRe Dan Anderson, manager of the Melbourne-Tillman Canal District, gazes upon the recently completed project that shored up the banks of the Canal 1 in Palm Bay. The reinforced banks will prevent soil erosion into the canal, which flows to Turkey Creek and the Indian River Lagoon.
