Sheriff's Office: Bookkeeper stole thousands from doctor's office

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the thefts happened across several years A bookkeeper at a gynecologist's office was charged Wednesday with stealing more than $150,000 from the business across several years, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. Deanna Parton, 49, of Palm Bay was charged with scheming to defraud, grand theft over $100,000, criminal use of personal identification, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and eight counts of depositing checks with intent to defraud.

