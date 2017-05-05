Sheriff's Office: Bookkeeper stole thousands from doctor's office
Sheriff's Office: Bookkeeper stole thousands from doctor's office The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the thefts happened across several years Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pe5IiA A bookkeeper at a gynecologist's office was charged Wednesday with stealing more than $150,000 from the business across several years, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. Deanna Parton, 49, of Palm Bay was charged with scheming to defraud, grand theft over $100,000, criminal use of personal identification, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and eight counts of depositing checks with intent to defraud.
