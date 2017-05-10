Results on body at Palm Bay gun range...

Results on body at Palm Bay gun range near completion

1 hr ago Read more: Florida Today

Results on body at Palm Bay gun range near completion Detectives say upcoming toxicology report could shed light on gun range death Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2q2ZaHn Palm Bay Police are awaiting a toxicology report in the death of a man whose body was found at a private gun range Palm Bay detectives are awaiting a final toxicology report in the case involving a man's body found last month in an onsite trailer at the Port Malabar Rifle and Pistol gun range. The mystery unfolded after the man, believed to be in his 50s, was located April 26 in the trailer home at 610 Hurley Blvd. Palm Bay detectives did not find any evidence of foul play.

