Results on body at Palm Bay gun range near completion

Palm Bay detectives are awaiting a final toxicology report in the case involving a man's body found last month in an onsite trailer at the Port Malabar Rifle and Pistol gun range. The mystery unfolded after the man, believed to be in his 50s, was located April 26 in the trailer home at 610 Hurley Blvd. Palm Bay detectives did not find any evidence of foul play.

