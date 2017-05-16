Police: 8-year-old girl arrested in Palm Bay car burglary The 8-year-old girl was charged with breaking into a car with another juvenile Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rltc6D An 8-year-old girl who police said was spotted on a surveillance video breaking into a car with another juvenile was arrested on felony charges and will face a juvenile judge later next month. The child, whose name is not being released by FLORIDA TODAY because of her age, was charged with burglary to an unoccupied conveyance and attempted theft.

