Police: 8-year-old girl arrested in Palm Bay car burglary
Police: 8-year-old girl arrested in Palm Bay car burglary The 8-year-old girl was charged with breaking into a car with another juvenile Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rltc6D An 8-year-old girl who police said was spotted on a surveillance video breaking into a car with another juvenile was arrested on felony charges and will face a juvenile judge later next month. The child, whose name is not being released by FLORIDA TODAY because of her age, was charged with burglary to an unoccupied conveyance and attempted theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|May 10
|Polansky
|1
|The Salon Professional Academy
|May 9
|TSPA_wont_stop_me
|2
|Raymond Bobo (May '12)
|May 9
|Harley Biker
|5
|Jewish Genocide of White Europeans
|May 9
|Simeon Mogilevich
|2
|Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period
|May 9
|Baruch Goldstein
|4
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|May 9
|Bill Mick Absent
|13
|NJ Rabbi Buggers 12 Year Old Boy
|May 3
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC