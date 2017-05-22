Photos: Brush fire in Melbourne
A brush fire started by a student burning his books for a You Tube video that got out of hand had Brevard County, Palm Bay, Melbourne, West Melbourne police and the BCSO helicopter all responded to a fire south of Snicole Ave. in Melbourne that threatened homes Monday afternoon. Photos: Brush fire in Melbourne A brush fire started by a student burning his books for a You Tube video that got out of hand had Brevard County, Palm Bay, Melbourne, West Melbourne police and the BCSO helicopter all responded to a fire south of Snicole Ave. in Melbourne that threatened homes Monday afternoon.
