Photos: Arrest mugshots 5-2-17 Tiffany Thibodeau, 20, charges: Battery . Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2p9uHn4 Alfred Carabello, 36, of Merritt Island, charges: Failure to appear misdemeanor; 2 counts of non support of children or spouse; failure to appear felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.