Palm Bay veterans' chief fears loss of county funding
Palm Bay veterans' chief fears loss of county funding Palm Bay city official responsible for veterans' affairs says he fears he will lose county funding for his department Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qCBWbu Donald Overton, who is Palm Bay's veterans' affairs and business specialist, said he fears that his department's funding from Brevard County could be in jeopardy. Florida Today's update on the city of Palm Bay's ongoing controversy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|May 10
|Polansky
|1
|The Salon Professional Academy
|May 9
|TSPA_wont_stop_me
|2
|Raymond Bobo (May '12)
|May 9
|Harley Biker
|5
|Jewish Genocide of White Europeans
|May 9
|Simeon Mogilevich
|2
|Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period
|May 9
|Baruch Goldstein
|4
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|May 9
|Bill Mick Absent
|13
|NJ Rabbi Buggers 12 Year Old Boy
|May 3
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC