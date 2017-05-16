Palm Bay to consider probe of ex-official related to grants Proposed investigation of Buchanan would be related to the Palm Bay's use of federal and state grant programs. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ro8bbo Palm Bay City Attorney Andrew Lannon, left, has proposed a resolution to the Palm Bay City Council, calling for an investigation of former Palm Bay Growth Management Director Stuart Buchanan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.