Palm Bay man indicted for double murder

Palm Bay man indicted for double murder

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Florida Today

Palm Bay man indicted for double murder The grand jury heard testimony from law enforcement and witnesses before issuing the indictment. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rO435t A Brevard County grand jury issued an indictment for Derrick Flowers Tuesday for two counts of first-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Raymond Bobo (May '12) 6 hr NJ shore 6
What does Trump mean for America? Mon APONI 2
Bill Mick is a Pervert May 10 Polansky 1
The Salon Professional Academy May 9 TSPA_wont_stop_me 2
Jewish Genocide of White Europeans May 9 Simeon Mogilevich 2
Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period May 9 Baruch Goldstein 4
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... May 9 Bill Mick Absent 13
See all Palm Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Bay Forum Now

Palm Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Palm Bay, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 281,230,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC