Palm Bay double-homicide suspect remains in Polk County
Palm Bay double-homicide suspect remains in Polk County He faces charges in two counties Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2peNwoF Authorities haven't decided when a double-homicide suspect will return to Brevard County and face charges for the crimes. There's a warrant for the arrest of Derrick Jamal Flowers, 31, of Palm Bay in the shooting deaths of his half-brother, Joshua Wadlington, 27, and Michael Landon, 38, late in the afternoon of April 21 in the 2500 block of Vernon Drive in Palm Bay.
