News in videos: SpaceX, 'smack' talk, Vietnam memorial Check out today's most-popular videos on floridatoday.com! Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ponp29 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center on Monday, May 1, 2017. The rocket carried a mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.