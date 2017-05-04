Majestic Bay condominium sells for $2.1 million
A condominium in Majestic Bay tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Cynthia McCague, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 501 condominium at 258 Golden Gate Point to Shu-Tung Li and Alice Li, trustees, of Wyckoff, N.J., for $2.1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ Rabbi Buggers 12 Year Old Boy
|Wed
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
|Jackie Mason on Red Talmud headed Khazar Jew Trump
|Wed
|Berkowitz
|1
|Bill Mick is a Closet Jew
|Wed
|Jael Drumpfelstein
|7
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Wed
|Herman Rosenblat
|93
|greed
|Wed
|Sheriff Israhell
|2
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|Wed
|Bill Mick Absent
|11
|Iheart Media Looming on Bankruptcy
|Apr 26
|Bob Pittman
|8
Find what you want!
Search Palm Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC