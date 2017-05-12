Highmark Insurance of Florida Names D...

Highmark Insurance of Florida Names Drake Underwriting Manager

Thursday May 11 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Highmark Insurance, a Melbourne, Fla.-based leading provider of business and commercial insurance, general liability and workers' cmpensation property, has named Darrell Drake as underwriting manager. In his new position, Drake, a resident of Palm Bay, Fla., will oversee Highmark Insurance's commercial clients, including reviewing policies for accuracy, getting quotes, comparing coverage and issuing policies.

